Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Secretlab Presents Lamborghini Collection With An Italian Touch

August 15, 2024_ Secretlab has launched a new collection of chairs inspired by Lamborghini, available in two editions: Giallo Auge and Verde Selvans....

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Secretlab has launched a new collection of chairs inspired by Lamborghini, available in two editions: Giallo Auge and Verde Selvans. These models, made with high-quality materials, reflect the elegance and innovation of Italian design, typical of the car manufacturer from Sant'Agata Bolognese. The collection also includes an adjustable table, creating a perfect set for gaming and design enthusiasts. The news was reported by ai-it.tech, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between the gaming brand and the prestigious Italian car manufacturer. The products will be available in Thailand through Shopee Mall, giving local fans the opportunity to own a piece of Italian craftsmanship.

