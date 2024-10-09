Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
12:24
Thailand: Selection of new Bank of Thailand president postponed

09 October 2024_ The committee tasked with selecting a new chairman for the Board of the Bank of Thailand has decided to postpone the selection...

Thailand: Selection of new Bank of Thailand president postponed
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 October 2024_ The committee tasked with selecting a new chairman for the Board of the Bank of Thailand has decided to postpone the selection process until further notice. The decision was made due to concerns about possible political interference from several figures, including former Bank of Thailand Governor Tarisa Watanagase. The postponement raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the selection process, in an already sensitive environment for the financial institution. The Bank of Thailand is the body responsible for the country's monetary policy and plays a crucial role in the national economy. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The Bank of Thailand, founded in 1942, is central to Thailand's economic and financial stability.

