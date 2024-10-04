Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Seminar on 'Thailand Next' for a Great National Transition

October 3, 2024_ The seminar 'Thailand Next: The Great Disruption to The Great Transition' was held today at the SUSTAINABILITY EXPO 2024, organized...

Thailand: Seminar on 'Thailand Next' for a Great National Transition
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 3, 2024_ The seminar 'Thailand Next: The Great Disruption to The Great Transition' was held today at the SUSTAINABILITY EXPO 2024, organized by the students of the 66th class of the National Defense College. Speakers, including experts from the economic and military sectors, discussed the current challenges and the need for radical change to ensure the country's security and prosperity. It was found that without a significant change in government policies, Thailand risks losing its global competitiveness and facing a period of decline. This news is reported by prachachat.net. The seminar was attended by prominent figures such as Dr. Kobchai Phutrakul, vice president of Bangkok Bank, and General Jakkrit Thamwichai, commander of the Royal Thai Air Force.

