Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Senators present motion to dismiss Prime Minister Pita

05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ A group of Thai senators presented a motion to dismiss Prime Minister Pita, accusing him of violating the constitution due to his shareholding in a media outlet. The motion was motivated by concerns that such involvement could compromise the integrity of government. The senators argue that the situation represents an unacceptable conflict of interest for a political leader. The issue raises questions about transparency and accountability in Thai politics. The news is reported by Bangkok Post. The motion could have significant implications for government stability and public trust in political institutions in Thailand.

