Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Thailand: Seven customs officials accused of bribery over luxury car imports

27 giugno 2024 | 11.45
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ Seven officials from Thailand's Customs Department have been charged with corruption for facilitating the importation of 62 luxury cars with false value declarations. The cars, including Lamborghini and Maserati, were imported by three companies with a declared value lower than the real one, causing damage to the state of over 897 million baht. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has decided to send the case to the Attorney General's Office for further legal action. The NACC also ordered the Department of Customs to recover the damages. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Investigations into another 60 imported luxury cars are still ongoing.

