Thailand: Significant increase in anti-drug operations in Bangkok

August 10, 2024_ Bangkok Police have seen a significant increase in anti-drug operations, with over 9,000 cases and nearly 6,000 arrests in the past year. From October 10, 2023 to August 9, 2024, 5,313 arrests were made for serious drug-related crimes, an increase of 239.54% compared to the previous year. Authorities seized huge quantities of narcotics, including 60 million methamphetamine pills and 1,631 kg of crystal methamphetamine. Bangkok Police also exceeded arrest and asset seizure targets, demonstrating continued commitment to fighting drug trafficking, as reported by khaosod.co.th. Operations will continue to ensure community safety and combat drug trafficking networks in Bangkok.