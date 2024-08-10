Thailand: Sinsok Port Explosion Kills, Injures

August 10, 2024_ An explosion at the Sinsok port in Thailand has killed and injured several workers. The incident is suspected to have been caused by...

August 10, 2024_ An explosion at the Sinsok port in Thailand has killed and injured several workers. The incident is suspected to have been caused by sparks hitting a warehouse of explosive materials. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and the safety of workers at the site. The incident has raised concerns about the handling of hazardous materials at Thai ports. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Rescue operations are ongoing and the number of casualties is expected to rise as authorities continue to search for any missing persons.