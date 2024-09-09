Thailand: SIRIVANNAVARI Debuts at Milan Fashion Week 2024

September 9, 2024_ Thai brand SIRIVANNAVARI, founded by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, will officially participate in Milan Fashion Week with the presentation of the "Spring/Summer 2025" collection. This event represents an important opportunity for the brand, which will be visible to an international audience of media, stylists and influencers on September 18, 2024, at the famous Duomo in Milan. After the presentation in Milan, the collection will also be exhibited in Paris, further strengthening the ties between Thai and Italian fashion. The news was reported by mekhanews.com, highlighting the importance of SIRIVANNAVARI's participation in a global fashion context. This debut marks a significant step in promoting Thai culture and style in the international fashion scene.