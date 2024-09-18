Thailand: SIRIVANNAVARI Debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Italian Inspirations

September 17, 2024_ Thai brand SIRIVANNAVARI, led by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, will participate in Milan Fashion Week for the first time on September 18, 2024. The Spring/Summer 2025 collection draws inspiration from Italian Renaissance art, with references to works by Michelangelo and Sandro Botticelli, celebrating feminine beauty through fashion. Parisian stylist Barbara Baumel collaborates on the creation of the advertising campaign, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in design. The news was reported by mgronline.com. This event marks an important step for Thai fashion, bringing Asian aesthetics to a prestigious international context.