Thailand: SIRIVANNAVARI Debuts at Milan Fashion Week with Italian Inspirations

September 22, 2024_ Thai fashion brand SIRIVANNAVARI made its official debut at Milan Fashion Week, selected by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. The presentation of the spring/summer 2025 collection took place at the Residenza Duomo, a luxury apartment located in the heart of Milan's fashion district. The collection draws inspiration from the Italian Renaissance era, celebrating feminine beauty through designs that recall the works of artists such as Michelangelo and Botticelli. Creative Director Princess Sirivannavari personally presented the collection, involving media and influencers from around the world. The news was reported by thairath.co.th. This event marks an important step for Thai fashion, highlighting the influence and connection between Thai and Italian cultures.