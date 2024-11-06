Thailand: Sixth International Kratong Exhibition Opens with Italy's Participation

November 5, 2024_ Thailand has launched the sixth edition of the "International Kratong Exhibition", which will take place from November 2 to 17, 2024 at Iconsiam in Bangkok. Fifteen countries, including Italy, participated in the event, presenting works that combine local cultural and artistic traditions with the theme of sustainability. Italy chose to represent the famous Sanremo Music Festival, integrating iconic elements such as the concert stage and the mosaic trophy, a symbol of Italy's rich musical tradition. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore different cultures through Kratong, a symbol of Thai tradition, as reported by mthai.com. The event not only celebrates the beauty of traditions, but also promotes environmental awareness through the use of recycled materials.