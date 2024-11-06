Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Sixth International Kratong Exhibition Opens with Italy's Participation

November 5, 2024_ Thailand has launched the sixth edition of the "International Kratong Exhibition", which will take place from November 2 to 17,...

Thailand: Sixth International Kratong Exhibition Opens with Italy's Participation
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ Thailand has launched the sixth edition of the "International Kratong Exhibition", which will take place from November 2 to 17, 2024 at Iconsiam in Bangkok. Fifteen countries, including Italy, participated in the event, presenting works that combine local cultural and artistic traditions with the theme of sustainability. Italy chose to represent the famous Sanremo Music Festival, integrating iconic elements such as the concert stage and the mosaic trophy, a symbol of Italy's rich musical tradition. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore different cultures through Kratong, a symbol of Thai tradition, as reported by mthai.com. The event not only celebrates the beauty of traditions, but also promotes environmental awareness through the use of recycled materials.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
concert stage including Italy famous Sanremo such as
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza