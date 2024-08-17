Thailand: SMEs support new government policies

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
August 17, 2024_ Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Thailand are expressing confidence in the government's new policies, which they believe...

17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
August 17, 2024_ Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Thailand are expressing confidence in the government's new policies, which they believe will be beneficial for economic growth. The Thai Chamber of Commerce has confirmed its support, stressing the importance of measures that stimulate innovation and access to finance. SMEs, which represent a significant part of the national economy, expect these policies to improve their development opportunities. Collaboration between the government and the private sector is seen as crucial to addressing current economic challenges, according to news site เดลินิวส์. SMEs in Thailand are key to employment and economic growth, contributing substantially to the country's GDP.

