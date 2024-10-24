Thailand: Social and political tension intensifies as Pheu Thai party calls for dissolution

October 23, 2024_ Political tensions are rising in Thailand as conservatives call for the dissolution of the ruling Pheu Thai party. The situation is exacerbated by corruption allegations and a climate of conflict between different political factions, with the Pheu Thai party facing a new crisis. The party's leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is trying to maintain the stability of the government while preparing to respond legally to the accusations. The news is reported by dailynews.co.th, highlighting the complexity of Thai politics, where alliances and conflicts between parties are the order of the day. The situation could have significant repercussions on governance and social cohesion in the country.