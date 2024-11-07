Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Solid relations with US regardless of presidential election

November 7, 2024_ Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa said that relations between Thailand and the United States will remain...

Thailand: Solid relations with US regardless of presidential election
07 novembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa said that relations between Thailand and the United States will remain strong regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election. At an event in Bangkok, he stressed that diplomatic ties between the two countries are robust and consistent, and that common goals will continue to guide cooperation. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha highlighted the importance of maintaining balanced international partnerships for the benefit of the nation. Thailand is committed to developing diplomatic strategies that foster stability and cooperation in various fields, including trade and economic development initiatives. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Thailand, located in Southeast Asia, is a strategic ally of the United States in the region, with a long history of economic and military cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US presidential election Stati Uniti d'America At an event in Bangkok Asia Sudorientale
Vedi anche
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza