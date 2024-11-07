Thailand: Solid relations with US regardless of presidential election

November 7, 2024_ Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa said that relations between Thailand and the United States will remain strong regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election. At an event in Bangkok, he stressed that diplomatic ties between the two countries are robust and consistent, and that common goals will continue to guide cooperation. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha highlighted the importance of maintaining balanced international partnerships for the benefit of the nation. Thailand is committed to developing diplomatic strategies that foster stability and cooperation in various fields, including trade and economic development initiatives. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Thailand, located in Southeast Asia, is a strategic ally of the United States in the region, with a long history of economic and military cooperation.