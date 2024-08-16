Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Thailand: Southern Bliss Fest Celebrates Culture and Tourism with Italian Vespa

August 15, 2024_ Thailand will host the Southern Bliss Fest, an event that will take place from August 23 to September 1, 2024, to promote tourism in...

Thailand: Southern Bliss Fest Celebrates Culture and Tourism with Italian Vespa
16 agosto 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Thailand will host the Southern Bliss Fest, an event that will take place from August 23 to September 1, 2024, to promote tourism in the south of the country. The event, organized in collaboration with Vespa Thailand, will include concerts, craft workshops and the presentation of unique tourist routes, with a focus on local culture. The event aims to stimulate interest in tourism during the Green Season, offering an authentic experience of southern Thailand. The manager of Vespa Thailand announced that Vespa enthusiasts from all over the country will participate, highlighting the connection with the famous Italian brand Piaggio. The news is reported by siamrath.co.th. The event is an opportunity to discover the natural and cultural beauty of southern Thailand, while promoting the iconic Italian scooter.

