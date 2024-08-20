Thailand: Southern Bliss Fest Celebrates Culture and Tourism with Italian Vespa

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
August 19, 2024_ Thailand will host the Southern Bliss Fest, an event that will take place from August 23 to September 1, 2024, to promote tourism in...

20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Thailand will host the Southern Bliss Fest, an event that will take place from August 23 to September 1, 2024, to promote tourism in the southern region. The event, organized in collaboration with Vespa Thailand, will include concerts, workshops and the presentation of tourist routes, with a focus on local culture and gastronomy. The event will be attended by Vespa enthusiasts from all over Thailand, highlighting the connection with the famous Italian brand Piaggio. The news is reported by taladbandee.com, highlighting the importance of Vespa as a symbol of freedom and adventure in Thai tourism. The event represents a unique opportunity to discover the beauty of southern Thailand, combining tradition and modernity.

