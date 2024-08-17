Thailand: Southern Bliss Festival Celebrates Italian Culture and Vespa in the South of the Country

August 16, 2024_ Thailand will host the festival "Southern Bliss Fest: ความสุขแดนใต้" from August 23 to September 1, an event that promotes tourism in the south of the country, especially in the provinces of Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The initiative, organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in collaboration with Vespa Thailand, will include concerts, craft workshops and the presentation of local culinary specialties. The Vespa, the iconic Italian scooter of the Piaggio group, will be the protagonist of the event, with members of the Vespa community who will participate and share their passion for this means of transport. The news is reported by mrbadboygo.com. This festival represents a unique opportunity to discover the beauty of southern Thailand, combining local culture and the iconic Italian style of the Vespa.