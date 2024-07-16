Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Split in the Pheu Thai party, Wan Yubamrung resigns
16 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 16, 2024_ The Pheu Thai Party, one of Thailand's main political parties, is facing an internal crisis with the resignation of Wan Yubamrung. Wan, a leading party figure and son of former minister Chalerm Yubamrung, submitted his letter of resignation. Wan's decision was motivated by internal differences and disagreements with the party leadership. This move could have significant repercussions on the stability and unity of Pheu Thai. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. The situation is evolving and could influence Thailand's political landscape in the coming months.

