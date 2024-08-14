Thailand: Srettha Thavisin at risk of removal as prime minister

August 14, 2024_ Srettha Thavisin could be removed from his post as prime minister by the Constitutional Court over his controversial appointment of Pichit Chuenban as minister. If the court rules for his removal, the current government would also automatically resign, with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai taking over as acting prime minister. Wissanu Krea-ngam, an advisor to the prime minister, clarified that Srettha could be reappointed if the court rules against him, but this would depend on parliamentary support. The situation is complicated by the need to have the support of more than 25 members of parliament for a new appointment, as the current Senate does not have the power to co-elect a prime minister, the Bangkok Post reported. The controversy arose after Pichit Chuenban, a former corruption convict, was deemed inappropriate for a government post.