Thailand: Srettha Thavisin government prepares cannabis law to reduce political tensions

July 24, 2024_ Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the drafting of a bill to regulate the use of cannabis, a step that aims to reduce political tensions related to the recriminalization of the substance. The decriminalization of cannabis was a central point of the campaign of the Bhumjaithai Party, part of the new governing coalition. However, this initiative has attracted criticism from several quarters, including members of the medical profession. A meeting between Srettha and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul took place yesterday to discuss the issue. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. The bill is expected to be presented to parliament soon, marking an important evolution in cannabis policy in Thailand.