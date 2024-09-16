Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Support for farming communities against migration

September 16, 2024_ In Thailand, an initiative is being promoted to support local farming communities and combat migration to urban areas. The...

Thailand: Support for farming communities against migration
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ In Thailand, an initiative is being promoted to support local farming communities and combat migration to urban areas. The project aims to provide resources and training to farmers, encouraging sustainable agricultural production and improving living conditions in rural areas. Through this program, it is hoped to strengthen the local economy and keep families on their land, avoiding depopulation. The initiative has been welcomed by several local organizations and farming communities, as reported by เดลินิวส์. This effort is part of a broader rural development effort to preserve Thai culture and agricultural traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In Thailand Through this program improving living conditions .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza