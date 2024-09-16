Thailand: Support for farming communities against migration

September 16, 2024_ In Thailand, an initiative is being promoted to support local farming communities and combat migration to urban areas. The project aims to provide resources and training to farmers, encouraging sustainable agricultural production and improving living conditions in rural areas. Through this program, it is hoped to strengthen the local economy and keep families on their land, avoiding depopulation. The initiative has been welcomed by several local organizations and farming communities, as reported by เดลินิวส์. This effort is part of a broader rural development effort to preserve Thai culture and agricultural traditions.