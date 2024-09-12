September 12, 2024_ The Thai government has confirmed the appointment of Suthin Klangsaeng as Deputy Prime Minister, an expected and unsurprising decision. Suthin, a member of the Pheu Thai party, has received support from various political groups, consolidating his position within the administration. His appointment is seen as an important step in ensuring political stability in the country. The confirmation has been welcomed by party members and supporters. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Suthin Klangsaeng is a veteran politician, known for his commitment to promoting social policies and economic development in Thailand.