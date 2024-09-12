Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Suthin's appointment as Deputy Prime Minister confirmed

September 12, 2024_ The Thai government has confirmed the appointment of Suthin Klangsaeng as Deputy Prime Minister, an expected and unsurprising...

Thailand: Suthin's appointment as Deputy Prime Minister confirmed
12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ The Thai government has confirmed the appointment of Suthin Klangsaeng as Deputy Prime Minister, an expected and unsurprising decision. Suthin, a member of the Pheu Thai party, has received support from various political groups, consolidating his position within the administration. His appointment is seen as an important step in ensuring political stability in the country. The confirmation has been welcomed by party members and supporters. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Suthin Klangsaeng is a veteran politician, known for his commitment to promoting social policies and economic development in Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his istidina his appointment as
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza