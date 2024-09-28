Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: SX2024 Promotes Sustainability at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

September 28, 2024_ Chaipattana Foundation Secretary General Sumet Tantivejkul stressed the urgency of immediate sustainability action during the...

Thailand: SX2024 Promotes Sustainability at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Chaipattana Foundation Secretary General Sumet Tantivejkul stressed the urgency of immediate sustainability action during the opening of SX2024, a major sustainable development fair. Held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, the event showcases innovations and solutions to address the challenges of climate change. This year’s theme, ‘Good Balance, Better World’, highlights the need for a balance between economic growth, social development and environmental protection. The fair includes exhibitions, discussions and demonstrations of sustainable technologies, Bangkok Post reported. SX2024 is a crucial opportunity to promote awareness and collective action towards a more sustainable future in Thailand and beyond.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok event showcases innovations SX2024 Promotes Sustainability at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center action towards
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza