Thailand: SX2024 Promotes Sustainability at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

September 28, 2024_ Chaipattana Foundation Secretary General Sumet Tantivejkul stressed the urgency of immediate sustainability action during the opening of SX2024, a major sustainable development fair. Held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, the event showcases innovations and solutions to address the challenges of climate change. This year’s theme, ‘Good Balance, Better World’, highlights the need for a balance between economic growth, social development and environmental protection. The fair includes exhibitions, discussions and demonstrations of sustainable technologies, Bangkok Post reported. SX2024 is a crucial opportunity to promote awareness and collective action towards a more sustainable future in Thailand and beyond.