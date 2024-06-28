Thailand: Taiwanese chef wins award in Italy with pineapple pizza

June 28, 2024_ A Taiwanese restaurant won an award at the Naples CAPUTO Cup World Pizza Masters Championship in Italy with a pineapple pizza. The competition, held on June 20, saw the participation of over 600 chefs from around the world. The winning pizza, created by chef Liu Wen-Jun of BANCO Wood-Fired Pizza, took third place in the creativity category. The jury was impressed by the innovative use of pineapple as a sauce instead of the traditional tomato. Blockdit.com reports it. Liu Wen-Jun expressed his joy at the recognition, underlining the importance of the support received to participate in the competition in Italy.