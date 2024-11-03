Thailand: Tak Bai case deadline raises security concerns in Deep South

November 2, 2024_ The expiration of a 20-year deadline for the Tak Bai massacre trial has sparked intense criticism of Thailand's judicial authorities. Observers warn that failure to deliver justice could fuel an insurgency in the already volatile southern region, undermining public confidence in the government. The deadline was declared on October 28, closing a case in which seven Muslim protesters were killed in 2004. The source of this information is the Bangkok Post. Families of the victims have launched legal action against former officials, while the government is under pressure to reform statute of limitations laws.