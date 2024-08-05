Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Target 1 million Japanese tourists by the end of the year

05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
05 August 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports aims to attract at least 1 million Japanese tourists by the end of the year. This initiative is part of a joint campaign with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote the country as a safe and attractive destination for Japanese visitors. The campaign will focus on targeted marketing strategies to highlight the beauty and unique experiences that Thailand has to offer. The goal is to increase the number of Japanese visitors, thus contributing to the recovery of the tourism sector. The Bangkok Post reports it. Thailand is a top tourist destination in Asia, known for its beaches, vibrant culture and delicious cuisine.

