Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Territorial conflict at Thap Lan National Park

10 July 2024_ Public hearings organized by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to resolve a land dispute at Thap...

Thailand: Territorial conflict at Thap Lan National Park
10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ Public hearings organized by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to resolve a land dispute at Thap Lan National Park have sparked debate among local residents. The DNP is working with the public to resolve the conflict, proposing a plan based on 2019 updates to the park boundaries. Some residents, who have occupied parts of the park for years, oppose the plan. The DNP, together with the National Land Policy Board (NLPB) and the Office of Land Policy (ONLB), is trying to restore the park's boundaries to their original condition. The Bangkok Post reports it. The situation remains tense as discussions continue.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Thap reports it land dispute at
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza