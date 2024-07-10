Thailand: Territorial conflict at Thap Lan National Park

10 July 2024_ Public hearings organized by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to resolve a land dispute at Thap Lan National Park have sparked debate among local residents. The DNP is working with the public to resolve the conflict, proposing a plan based on 2019 updates to the park boundaries. Some residents, who have occupied parts of the park for years, oppose the plan. The DNP, together with the National Land Policy Board (NLPB) and the Office of Land Policy (ONLB), is trying to restore the park's boundaries to their original condition. The Bangkok Post reports it. The situation remains tense as discussions continue.