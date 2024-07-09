Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Thai Airways announces new routes to Europe, including Milan

8 July 2024_ Thai Airways organized the 'THAI Networking 2024' event in Bangkok to showcase new routes, products and services. Among the new European...

Thailand: Thai Airways announces new routes to Europe, including Milan
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ Thai Airways organized the 'THAI Networking 2024' event in Bangkok to showcase new routes, products and services. Among the new European destinations announced, Milan stands out, along with Oslo and Brussels. The event was attended by over 150 representatives and executives from around the world, with the aim of building confidence in the Thai Airways brand. The company also unveiled technological innovations and sustainability initiatives, such as new uniforms made from recycled materials. Hooninside.com reports it. The initiative aims to improve the travel experience and promote Thai culture internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it THAI Networking event Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza