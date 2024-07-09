Thailand: Thai Airways announces new routes to Europe, including Milan

8 July 2024_ Thai Airways organized the 'THAI Networking 2024' event in Bangkok to showcase new routes, products and services. Among the new European destinations announced, Milan stands out, along with Oslo and Brussels. The event was attended by over 150 representatives and executives from around the world, with the aim of building confidence in the Thai Airways brand. The company also unveiled technological innovations and sustainability initiatives, such as new uniforms made from recycled materials. Hooninside.com reports it. The initiative aims to improve the travel experience and promote Thai culture internationally.