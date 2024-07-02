Thailand: Thai Airways inaugurates direct flights to Milan and Oslo

1 July 2024_ Thai Airways has inaugurated two new direct flights from Bangkok to Milan, Italy, and Oslo, Norway, starting from 1 July 2024. The airline will offer daily flights on both routes, aiming to facilitate connections between Thailand and Europe. Flight TG940 will depart from Bangkok at 00:40 and arrive in Milan at 07:35, while the return flight TG941 will depart from Milan at 14:05 and arrive in Bangkok at 05:55. The unveiling ceremony was held at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, attended by senior executives from Thai Airways and other airport authorities. Thejournalistclub.com reports it. This new route strengthens ties between Thailand and Italy, facilitating tourism and trade between the two countries.