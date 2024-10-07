Thailand: Thai Airways Introduces Italian Food and Wine on Flights to Europe

October 6, 2024_ Thai Airways has announced an enhancement of its services for flights to Europe, with a special focus on Italian cuisine. Starting from July 1, 2024, the airline has launched direct flights to Milan, which have met with great response with an 85% occupancy rate. Among the new additions, First Class passengers will be able to enjoy gourmet food, including premium caviar from an Italian producer and Amarone red wine. The news was reported by mgronline.com, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between Thailand and Italy in the aviation and food sectors. Thai Airways aims to promote Thai and Italian culinary culture, offering a unique and refined in-flight experience.