Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Thailand: Thai Airways Management Reform with New Executives
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
05 November 2024_ Deputy People's Party leader Sirikanya Tansakul announced on Facebook the addition of two new executives to the restructuring plan of Thai Airways (THAI). After three to four years of restructuring, the airline is about to exit the recovery plan, with a plan to convert debt into equity and reduce capital to return to a positive balance sheet. On November 8, Thai Airways' creditors are due to vote to approve the amended restructuring plan, which includes the addition of new executives to ensure a majority on the management committee, กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reported. The airline, which has accumulated 129 billion baht in debt, has received a 12.8 billion baht government loan, but the government is seeking to increase its control without restoring its status as a state entity.

in Evidenza