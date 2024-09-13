Cerca nel sito
 
September 13, 2024_ The Thai government is accelerating the restructuring plan of Thai Airways to prevent the airline from returning to state...

Thailand: Thai Airways relaunch to avoid return to state control
13 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The Thai government is accelerating the restructuring plan of Thai Airways to prevent the airline from returning to state control. The measures include a debt restructuring and new corporate management. The aim is to ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of the airline in the global market. Thai Airways, historically one of Thailand's major airlines, has faced significant financial challenges in recent years. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Thai Airways is the flag carrier of Thailand, founded in 1960, and plays a crucial role in the country's tourism sector.

