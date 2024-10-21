Thailand: Thai car exports top world ranking with focus on Italy

October 21, 2024_ Thailand ranked first in the world in automobile exports in the first eight months of 2024, with a value of $20.8 billion. Among European markets, Italy stands out as the ninth largest export market, with a value of $109.41 million, highlighting the importance of trade relations between the two countries. Exports of specialty vehicles, designed for specific needs, are growing significantly, responding to a growing demand in Europe. This positive trend contrasts with a decline in exports to other European countries, such as the United Kingdom and France, as reported by tnnthailand.com. Thailand, recognized as a major automobile manufacturer, is encouraging its exporters to participate in international trade fairs to further expand the European market.