Thailand: Thai Celebrities Hit Milan for Fashion Week with Emporio Armani

September 18, 2024_ Thai actors C-Phruk Panich and Namtan Tipanari are gearing up to attend Milan Fashion Week 2024 as special guests of Italian brand Emporio Armani. The two artists will show off their looks inspired by the style of the famous brand during the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear collection on September 19. Namtan chose a classic and chic outfit, while C-Phruk opted for a casual yet elegant look, both reflecting the sophisticated aesthetic of Emporio Armani. The news was reported by mthai.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion also in Thailand. Emporio Armani is a luxury fashion brand founded in Milan, known for its innovative designs and timeless elegance.