Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Thai Celebrities Ready for Milan Fashion Week 2024

Thailand: Thai Celebrities Ready for Milan Fashion Week 2024
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ Milan Fashion Week is set to kick off its 2024 edition, showcasing the Women's Spring Summer 2025 collections from September 17 to 23. Thai celebrities, including actress Bella Ranee, will be attending the fashion events, with Fendi's first show scheduled for September 17. Actress Toey Jarinporn will be at the Prada show on September 19, while Emporio Armani will feature other Thai celebrities. The week will culminate with the Gucci show, which will also feature Thai brand ambassador Gulf Kanawut, highlighting the international interest in Italian fashion. The news was reported by mintmagth.com. Milan Fashion Week continues to be an important platform for global fashion, attracting talent and celebrities from around the world.

