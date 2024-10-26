Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Thailand: Thai cities among world's worst for air pollution
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ Several Thai cities have been ranked among the world's worst for air pollution, according to a report by the Department of Pollution Control. The report highlights a deterioration in air quality in many areas, calling for urgent measures to address the problem. The department is working with local authorities to implement strategies to improve the situation. Immediate action is essential to ensure a healthier environment for citizens, the Bangkok Post reports. Thai cities, such as Bangkok, are known for their high levels of smog, which pose a serious threat to public health.

