Thailand: ThaiBev focuses on non-alcoholic beverages and foods

19 July 2024_ ThaiBev, a leading food and beverage industry in ASEAN, has announced a strategic reorganization to strengthen its core business. The company has decided to fully divest from the property sector, selling its shares in Frasers Property Limited to TCC Assets Limited. In exchange, ThaiBev will increase its stake in Fraser and Neave Limited (F&N) from 28.31% to 69.61%. This share swap will allow ThaiBev to focus more on non-alcoholic beverages and dairy products, with the aim of expanding its presence in the markets of Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. This is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The move aims to consolidate ThaiBev's position as the largest publicly listed beverage and food operator in Southeast Asia, with expected revenue growth and greater operational efficiency.