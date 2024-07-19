Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: ThaiBev focuses on non-alcoholic beverages and foods

19 July 2024_ ThaiBev, a leading food and beverage industry in ASEAN, has announced a strategic reorganization to strengthen its core business. The...

Thailand: ThaiBev focuses on non-alcoholic beverages and foods
19 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ ThaiBev, a leading food and beverage industry in ASEAN, has announced a strategic reorganization to strengthen its core business. The company has decided to fully divest from the property sector, selling its shares in Frasers Property Limited to TCC Assets Limited. In exchange, ThaiBev will increase its stake in Fraser and Neave Limited (F&N) from 28.31% to 69.61%. This share swap will allow ThaiBev to focus more on non-alcoholic beverages and dairy products, with the aim of expanding its presence in the markets of Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. This is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The move aims to consolidate ThaiBev's position as the largest publicly listed beverage and food operator in Southeast Asia, with expected revenue growth and greater operational efficiency.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
food operator leading food cibo beverage
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza