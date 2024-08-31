Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Thailand, Laos and China collaborate to tackle floods

August 30, 2024_ The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started discussions with representatives of Laos and China to address the recent floods in...

31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started discussions with representatives of Laos and China to address the recent floods in northern Thailand. In a phone call, Thai authorities asked to monitor the water level in the Mekong River and coordinate information to ensure effective management of the situation. Representatives of Laos and China confirmed their willingness to cooperate, including the possible postponement of water release from reservoirs. The news was reported by khaosod.co.th, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in water management. Recent floods have affected several provinces, requiring coordinated action among Mekong countries to mitigate the damage.

