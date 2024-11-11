Thailand: Thailand Pavilion for COP29 in Azerbaijan inaugurated

November 10, 2024_ Thailand has launched the Thailand Pavilion to showcase its initiatives and discussions on climate change at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Azerbaijan. The pavilion will feature souvenirs and activities inspired by Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus, an iconic Thai wildlife. Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Sri-on announced his ministry’s participation in the international climate summit. The initiative aims to promote Thailand’s awareness and commitment to the fight against climate change, Bangkok Post reported. COP29 is an important platform for countries to discuss strategies and collaboration to address global environmental challenges.