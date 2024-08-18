Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Thaksin Shinawatra Receives Royal Pardon, Completes His Sentence

August 18, 2024_ Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was previously released on probation, will receive a royal pardon today that will...

Thailand: Thaksin Shinawatra Receives Royal Pardon, Completes His Sentence
18 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was previously released on probation, will receive a royal pardon today that will end his prison sentence. Some 30,000 prisoners will benefit from the pardon, issued on the occasion of the king's 72nd birthday on July 28. Thaksin, who returned to Thailand after 15 years in exile, had been sentenced to eight years in prison for three separate cases. The pardon will not guarantee the release of all inmates, as the Department of Corrections will assess each case individually, the Bangkok Post reported. Thaksin, a controversial figure in Thai politics, ruled the country from 2001 to 2006 before being deposed in a coup.

