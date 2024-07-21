Thailand: Thaksin Shinawatra seeks to re-establish political connections

July 21, 2024_ Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, recently released on parole, visited Surin province, raising speculation about a possible battleground for the next general election. Thaksin presided over an ordination of 334 novice monks to mark the anniversary of the King's birthday, drawing attention to the region. The visit, although religious, is seen as part of the Pheu Thai party's strategy to win back local support. The party lost ground to Bhumjaithai in the latest elections, with Thaksin seeking to re-establish connections with influential political families. The Bangkok Post reports it. Thaksin is considered the de facto leader of Pheu Thai and his presence is crucial to the party's political future.