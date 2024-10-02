Thailand: The 1 Exclusive Launches Global Luxe Privileges for Shopping Experiences in Italy and Beyond

October 01, 2024_ The 1 Exclusive, Central Group's loyalty program in Thailand, has introduced Global Luxe Privileges, an initiative that offers exclusive shopping benefits in 10 shopping malls in 8 countries, including Italy. Members can accumulate points and receive discounts of up to 20% in renowned stores such as Rinascente in Milan and Rome, where every euro spent earns points and VIP services. This initiative responds to the needs of a frequently traveling audience seeking high-quality shopping experiences around the world. The news was reported by marketingoops.com. The program aims to strengthen ties between Thailand and European shopping destinations by offering members privileged access to luxury experiences.