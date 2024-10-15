Thailand: The country maintains its 10th position in the Asia-Pacific power ranking

October 14, 2024_ Thailand has maintained its position as the tenth most powerful and influential nation in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the Asia Power Index 2024 released by the Lowy Institute. With a score of 19.8 points, the country gained 1.1 points from the previous year, but remains in the same ranking as in 2023. The Lowy Institute praised Thailand for its cultural influence and economic relations, where it ranks seventh, highlighting its integration with other countries in the region through economic activities and people-to-people exchanges. However, Thailand scored poorly in the future resources category due to its aging population and the projected impact on future demographics. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. The country is known for its rich culture and for being one of the leading economies in Southeast Asia.