28 July 2024_ In Thailand, the game of water chess is emerging as an innovative lifesaving tool for young people in difficulty. This practice, which combines strategy and skill, has been adopted in several communities to promote discipline and teamwork among participants. Water chess not only offers an opportunity for recreation, but also a way to address social challenges and improve interpersonal relationships. The initiative has already attracted the attention of experts and supporters, underlining the importance of gaming in personal growth. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. This innovative approach fits into a broader context of youth support programs in Thailand, aimed at reducing the risk of deviant behavior.