Thailand: The government offers 50 million to support citizens in difficulty

16 September 2024_ The Thai government has announced a 50 million baht aid package to support citizens in economic difficulty. This initiative was proposed in response to growing social and political pressures, with former Deputy Prime Minister 'เหลิม' challenging the opposition Pheu Thai Party to step up measures to help those most in need. The program aims to guarantee concrete support to vulnerable families, in a time of economic crisis. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The Thai government is trying to address current economic challenges as elections approach and people's expectations rise.