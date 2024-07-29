Thailand: The King celebrates his birthday with a message of unity and prosperity

29 July 2024_ The King of Thailand received several delegations on the occasion of his birthday, expressing gratitude for the good wishes received. During the meeting, he underlined the importance of cooperation among citizens to ensure the progress and prosperity of the nation. The sovereign invited everyone to carry out their duties with integrity and wisdom, for the good of the country and their own happiness. The message was transmitted from the Royal Palace, as reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The celebration of the King's birthday, held on July 28, is a significant event in Thailand, where the monarchy is deeply respected and considered a symbol of national unity.