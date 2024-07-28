Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: The new Italasia showroom inaugurated in Bangkok with a touch of Italian design
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ Italasia, a leader in the import of Italian products, officially inaugurated its showroom in Erawan, Bangkok, on 25 July 2024. The new space, which extends over 160 square meters, features a bar-inspired design ancient Romans, creating a charming and welcoming atmosphere. During the event, numerous celebrities and notable guests attended, highlighting the importance of the brand in the Thai landscape. Italasia offers a wide range of premium products, including wines and Italian design items, as reported by hizociety.com. The new showroom is open every day from 11:00 to 21:00, representing a point of reference for lovers of good food and Italian design in Bangkok.

