02 August 2024_ The opposition party in Thailand has officially nominated Uong Ing as its candidate for the position of Prime Minister. This move comes at a time of political uncertainty, with the party seeking to consolidate its support among voters. Uong Ing, an emerging figure in Thai politics, is seen as a possible leader capable of leading the country in a new direction. The proposal was met with interest and discussion among members of parliament and the public. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Uong Ing is a member of the opposition party and his candidacy could mark a significant change in Thailand's political landscape.