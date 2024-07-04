Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Thailand: The Yoovidhya family becomes the richest in the country

July 4, 2024_ Chalerm Yoovidhya, co-owner of Red Bull, and his family have overtaken the Chearavanont brothers in the list of Thailand's richest...

04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
July 4, 2024_ Chalerm Yoovidhya, co-owner of Red Bull, and his family have overtaken the Chearavanont brothers in the list of Thailand's richest families. According to the Forbes list, published yesterday, the Yoovidhya family has a wealth of 36 billion dollars. Red Bull had a net worth of more than $11 billion last year, with global sales of more than 12 billion cans. The Chearavanont brothers, of the Charoen Pokphand Group, fell to second place with an estimated wealth of $29 billion, down $6.1 billion from the previous year. The Bangkok Post reports it. The list also includes other well-known Thai billionaires such as Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and Sarath Ratanavadi.

