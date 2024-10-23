Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Three Chinese Students Kidnapped for 1.5 Million Baht Ransom

October 22, 2024_ Three Chinese students, two males and one female, have been kidnapped in Thailand and a ransom of 1.5 million baht (about 300,000...

Thailand: Three Chinese Students Kidnapped for 1.5 Million Baht Ransom
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ Three Chinese students, two males and one female, have been kidnapped in Thailand and a ransom of 1.5 million baht (about 300,000 yuan) has been demanded for their release. The students, all first-year university students, were tricked into paying for the delivery of a package to an unknown person. Bangkok police have launched an investigation and formed a special unit to track down the kidnappers and ensure the safety of the students. The operation was launched after a teacher reported the case to the police, concerned for the safety of the students. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, highlighting the growing concern for the safety of foreign students in Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
have been kidnapped tical baht been
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza