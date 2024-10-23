Thailand: Three Chinese Students Kidnapped for 1.5 Million Baht Ransom

October 22, 2024_ Three Chinese students, two males and one female, have been kidnapped in Thailand and a ransom of 1.5 million baht (about 300,000 yuan) has been demanded for their release. The students, all first-year university students, were tricked into paying for the delivery of a package to an unknown person. Bangkok police have launched an investigation and formed a special unit to track down the kidnappers and ensure the safety of the students. The operation was launched after a teacher reported the case to the police, concerned for the safety of the students. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, highlighting the growing concern for the safety of foreign students in Thailand.